AGL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.13%)
ANL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.02%)
AVN 76.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.72%)
BOP 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
EFERT 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
EPCL 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.93%)
FCCL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FLYNG 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.59%)
KEL 2.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.74%)
MLCF 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
OGDC 80.60 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.13%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
TRG 77.39 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.49%)
UNITY 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
WAVES 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,086 Increased By 13.8 (0.34%)
BR30 14,999 Increased By 108.5 (0.73%)
KSE100 41,257 Increased By 97.7 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,722 Increased By 62 (0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

New Zealand PM Ardern says Pacific Islands Forum is critical

Reuters 07 Jul, 2022

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday regional architecture such as the Pacific Islands Forum was critical in resolving regional problems and local security issues should be resolved locally.

Leaders of the Pacific Islands Forum countries gather in Fiji next week for an annual meeting at a time of growing concern in some countries about China’s influence, highlighted this year by a security pact with the Solomon Islands.

“New Zealand is committed to the Pacific Islands Forum as the vehicle for addressing regional challenges,” Ardern said in a speech to the Lowy Institute think tank in Australia.

“We have a strong commitment to supporting broader ambitions for our regions security,” she said. “Importantly we see local security challenges being resolved locally, with Pacific Islands Forum Members’ security being addressed first and foremost by the Forum family.”

China’s growing sway in the Pacific and the potential for militarisation in the region’s small island nations has fanned concern, particularly in Australia and New Zealand as well as their partner, the United States.

China, following on from its pact with the Solomon Islands, has been pushing for a regional co-operation deal with almost a dozen Pacific nations on policing, security and data communications.

Ardern said that though Pacific co-operation should be shaped by various agreements in place and regional groupings, that did not mean that others would not have an interest in engaging with the region.

“It would be wrong to characterise this engagement, including that of China, as new. It would also be wrong to position the Pacific in such a way that they have to ‘pick sides’,” she said.

Ardern added that Pacific countries were democratic nations with their own sovereign right to determine their foreign policy engagements.

“But priorities should be set by the Pacific,” she said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Comments

1000 characters

New Zealand PM Ardern says Pacific Islands Forum is critical

Fiscal year 2022-23: Foreign assistance estimates revised upward to Rs5.5trn

Cabinet hasn’t approved Rs7.91/unit hike in power rates yet: Dastgir

Use of water for farming: Cost of hydel projects should be borne by provinces: Nepra

Ecnec approves 7 uplift projects worth over Rs410bn

Lifeline consumers spared: PD proposes massive increase in gas prices

ADs told to get permission: SBP updates list of items for import transactions

GE seeks $100m for upgradation of RLNG plants in Punjab

FBR takes step aimed at further liberalising baggage rules

APTMA urges govt to help restore gas supply immediately

Digital lending sector: Strict action to be taken against unregulated entities: SECP

Read more stories