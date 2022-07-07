AGL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
ANL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
AVN 76.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.5%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
EFERT 88.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
EPCL 74.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
FCCL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FLYNG 7.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.59%)
KEL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
MLCF 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
OGDC 81.05 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
PAEL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
TPL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.76%)
TREET 28.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
TRG 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.9%)
UNITY 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
WAVES 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,095 Increased By 23.1 (0.57%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 166.3 (1.12%)
KSE100 41,311 Increased By 151.1 (0.37%)
KSE30 15,739 Increased By 78.7 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Elon Musk had twins with company exec last year: report

AFP 07 Jul, 2022

WASHINGTON: Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk had twins last year with an executive at one of his companies, online outlet Insider reported Wednesday, citing Texas court documents.

The babies’ mother, 36-year-old Canadian Shivon Zilis, is an executive at Neuralink, Musk’s brain-implant maker, and has worked at multiple of his other companies, including OpenAI and electric car manufacturer Tesla, Insider said.

She and Musk, who became the richest person in the world last year, in April filed a petition with a Texas court for the children to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name,” Insider reported, referring to court documents obtained by the publication.

The petition was granted in May, the site said.

The babies, whom Insider report were born in November, arrived just weeks before Musk, 51, and music artist Grimes had their second child via surrogate.

They welcomed a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk – although the parents will mostly call her Y. In total, Musk has fathered 10 children, one of whom died shortly after birth.

Wall St turns gloomy on Tesla after deliveries fall for first time in two years

Last month, one of his children who recently turned 18 filed a petition in a California court to change her name and gender identity to female.

She cited “the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form” as one of the reasons for the name change, according to the court document.

The chief of Tesla and SpaceX, Musk early this year launched a now-stalled $44 billion bid to buy Twitter, with Insider reporting that Zilis’s name has come up as an option for who might eventually run the social media giant.

Tesla, which has relocated to Texas from California, has faced a series of lawsuits alleging discrimination and harassment against Black workers as well as sexual harassment.

And in May, the South African-born Musk himself denied allegations that he groped and exposed himself to a flight attendant six years ago, with news outlet Insider reporting SpaceX paid a woman $250,000 in 2018 to settle a misconduct claim against him.

Elon Musk SpaceX

Comments

1000 characters

Elon Musk had twins with company exec last year: report

Fiscal year 2022-23: Foreign assistance estimates revised upward to Rs5.5trn

Cabinet hasn’t approved Rs7.91/unit hike in power rates yet: Dastgir

Lifeline consumers spared: PD proposes massive increase in gas prices

PM Shehbaz inaugurates Blue Line, Green Line Metro Bus services in Islamabad

Use of water for farming: Cost of hydel projects should be borne by provinces: Nepra

Ecnec approves 7 uplift projects worth over Rs410bn

Brent bounces above $101/bbl as focus returns to supplies

ADs told to get permission: SBP updates list of items for import transactions

GE seeks $100m for upgradation of RLNG plants in Punjab

FBR takes step aimed at further liberalising baggage rules

Read more stories