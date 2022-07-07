Corruption done through Farah, Bushra to be probed: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday blamed the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for the current inflation, power outages, and the shortage of gas.

While addressing a press conference, she said the government is focused to complete power projects of 4,000 megawatts which the previous government delayed.

The minister said the law will take its due course regarding the corruption done by former prime minister Imran Khan in his four-year tenure.

She further said the process of investigation has been started and the corruption done through Farah Gogi and Bushra Bibi will be investigated as per the law. And, since the taxpayers’ money was plundered, the former prime minister will be held accountable for all the corruption.

The information minister said Imran Khan during his tenure victimized his political opponents through fake cases and allegations but failed to furnish any evidence before the courts.

The information minister said the present government is doing everything to take the country out of all the challenges and to stabilize the economy.

She said the rupee will also stabilize after an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). She said difficult decisions have been taken to take the country in the right direction and eventually the government will be on right track.

