Govt urged to ban sale of nicotine pouches

ISLAMABAD: General Secretary and Director Operations, Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Sanaullah Ghumman has said that the tobacco industry has been using innovative tactics to sell its products everywhere.

He urged the government to impose an immediate ban on the new nicotine pouches to protect the youth from diseases.

Sanaullah further said that nicotine pouches are manufactured in Scandinavian countries that are now making their way into countries with large young population like Pakistan. It is pertinent to mention here that nicotine pouches were banned in Russia due to serious health repercussion specially among children and youth.

He said that health experts warn that nicotine is a highly addictive substance, and when absorbed into the bloodstream, it can increase blood pressure, heart rate and leading to heart disease and stroke.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022