PSP demands fresh elections: ‘Centre fails to stop PPP-led Sindh govt from wrongdoing’

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said that the incumbent federal government has failed to stop the PPP-led Sindh government from wrongdoings and that’s why the PSP is demanding immediate fresh elections in the country.

While addressing a press conference at Pakistan House, PSP chief said: “If the arrested PSP workers are not released immediately, the PSP will hold street protest”.

PPP’s Sindh government is destroying the peace of Karachi through its politicized Sindh police, he blamed.

The movers and shakers of the state must listen to us carefully because we have a central role in bringing peace to this city and province, he said.

We have made great sacrifices in the establishment of this peace, but in return we are being pushed against the wall through continued oppressions.

PSP has played an important role in establishing peace which should not be destroyed, he added.

The Landhi by-election was marred by the worst rigging. TLP goons started firing on our central leaders and several workers. Me and Anis Kaim Khani were fatally attacked but till date the Sindh police have not taken any action against the culprits but on the contrary have arrested 16 of our workers under the provisions of terrorism.

SSP Korangi Faisal Bashir Memon lodged an FIR against me alleging that Syed Mustafa Kamal had entered the polling station with 400 persons and interfered in the polling, he mentioned.

On Tuesday, PSP three workers were arrested in Korangi under the leadership of SSP Faisal Bashir Memon.

Kamal said: “Our patience has crossed all limits. If the Sindh police did not release these three workers immediately, we will protest in Karachi and the Sindh government will be responsible for the situation”.

The current rulers are not in position to control of the situation, hence immediate elections should be held so that anarchy does not spread.

