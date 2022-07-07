AGL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.19%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.27%)
AVN 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.52%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
EFERT 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.36%)
EPCL 74.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.45%)
FCCL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FLYNG 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
GGL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.76%)
KEL 2.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
OGDC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.47%)
PAEL 15.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.76%)
TREET 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
TRG 77.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1%)
UNITY 19.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,072 Increased By 15.3 (0.38%)
BR30 14,890 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.11%)
KSE100 41,160 Increased By 57.2 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,660 Increased By 25.2 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PSP demands fresh elections: ‘Centre fails to stop PPP-led Sindh govt from wrongdoing’

Recorder Report 07 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said that the incumbent federal government has failed to stop the PPP-led Sindh government from wrongdoings and that’s why the PSP is demanding immediate fresh elections in the country.

While addressing a press conference at Pakistan House, PSP chief said: “If the arrested PSP workers are not released immediately, the PSP will hold street protest”.

PPP’s Sindh government is destroying the peace of Karachi through its politicized Sindh police, he blamed.

The movers and shakers of the state must listen to us carefully because we have a central role in bringing peace to this city and province, he said.

We have made great sacrifices in the establishment of this peace, but in return we are being pushed against the wall through continued oppressions.

PSP has played an important role in establishing peace which should not be destroyed, he added.

The Landhi by-election was marred by the worst rigging. TLP goons started firing on our central leaders and several workers. Me and Anis Kaim Khani were fatally attacked but till date the Sindh police have not taken any action against the culprits but on the contrary have arrested 16 of our workers under the provisions of terrorism.

SSP Korangi Faisal Bashir Memon lodged an FIR against me alleging that Syed Mustafa Kamal had entered the polling station with 400 persons and interfered in the polling, he mentioned.

On Tuesday, PSP three workers were arrested in Korangi under the leadership of SSP Faisal Bashir Memon.

Kamal said: “Our patience has crossed all limits. If the Sindh police did not release these three workers immediately, we will protest in Karachi and the Sindh government will be responsible for the situation”.

The current rulers are not in position to control of the situation, hence immediate elections should be held so that anarchy does not spread.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sindh govt PSP Syed Mustafa Kamal Landhi by election Faisal Bashir Memon

Comments

1000 characters

PSP demands fresh elections: ‘Centre fails to stop PPP-led Sindh govt from wrongdoing’

Fiscal year 2022-23: Foreign assistance estimates revised upward to Rs5.5trn

Cabinet hasn’t approved Rs7.91/unit hike in power rates yet: Dastgir

Use of water for farming: Cost of hydel projects should be borne by provinces: Nepra

Ecnec approves 7 uplift projects worth over Rs410bn

Lifeline consumers spared: PD proposes massive increase in gas prices

ADs told to get permission: SBP updates list of items for import transactions

GE seeks $100m for upgradation of RLNG plants in Punjab

FBR takes step aimed at further liberalising baggage rules

APTMA urges govt to help restore gas supply immediately

Digital lending sector: Strict action to be taken against unregulated entities: SECP

Read more stories