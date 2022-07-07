EPCL partners with UET for industry-academia linkage initiative

KARACHI: The Engro Polymer and Chemicals Ltd (EPCL), a subsidiary of Engro Corporation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the prestigious University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, to strengthen industry-academia linkage through cooperation in research and innovation along with professional development opportunities for students.

The MoU was signed by Jahangir Piracha, the CEO of EPCL, and Professor Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar, the vice chancellor of UET, Lahore, in the presence of officials of both the institutions, and Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association representatives Haroon Ali Khan (senior vice chairman) and Abrar Ahmed (vice president).

Under the agreement, EPCL and UET will jointly undertake research and development initiatives at the well-equipped testing facilities of the institute’s polymer and process engineering faculty. The partnership will enable quantitative advancements in EPCL’s PVC production process and the quality function.

It will also enhance the knowledge base and availability of technical expertise for EPCL’s techno-commercial functions. Using these facilities, EPCL may also provide technical and management consultancy and advisory services to PVC finished goods manufacturers for optimised performance and innovative solutions.

For capability enhancement of UET students and faculty, EPCL will also assist students with pragmatic final-year projects, will collaborate with the university to develop and improve its curriculum, including subject matter specific to polymer industries, to ensure its alignment with the needs of the industry.

According to Jahangir Piracha, “We are continuously striving to introduce new market development and awareness initiatives that enhance sustainability in the construction sector. This strategic alliance with the UET has been envisioned to promote research and development in Pakistan so that the polymer sector can evolve with innovation. Moreover, we aspire to enhance the skills of our talented youth, support their learning and development, and make them more marketable for the industry.”

Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar said, “The students and faculty of UET are very excited about this partnership with EPCL. With our focus on research at the UET, I am confident that the industry will also benefit from our modern testing labs to support new product development. I hope that other players in the chemical industry (will) also step up their efforts to bridge the industry-academia gap in Pakistan.”

As part of a Sustainable Development Initiative, the UET students will also be able to participate in EPCL’s community impact projects and gain valuable experience by solving real-world problems.

