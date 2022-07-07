AGL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.19%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.27%)
AVN 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.52%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
EFERT 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.36%)
EPCL 74.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.45%)
FCCL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FLYNG 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
GGL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.76%)
KEL 2.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
OGDC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.47%)
PAEL 15.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.76%)
TREET 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
TRG 77.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1%)
UNITY 19.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,072 Increased By 15.3 (0.38%)
BR30 14,890 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.11%)
KSE100 41,160 Increased By 57.2 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,660 Increased By 25.2 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dubai leads most Gulf bourses lower on recession fears

Reuters 07 Jul, 2022

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Wednesday, with the Dubai index falling most, hit by concern over a possible global recession.

Dubai’s main share index lost 1.9%, dragged down by a 2.8% fall for blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 2.7% decline for sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank.

Separately, Dubai road-toll operator Salik has appointed Ibrahim Al Haddad as chief executive, it said on Wednesday, in a move that showed the company was moving closer to its planned flotation.

In Abu Dhabi, equities eased by 0.2%, hit by a 0.4% fall in conglomerate International Holding.

The United Arab Emirates is boosting state spending on social welfare by billions of dollars as it seeks to shield its citizens from rising living costs.

The UAE is doubling the financial support it provides to low-income Emirati families to 28 billion dirhams ($7.6 billion) to help them contend with soaring inflation in the Gulf state.

The Qatari benchmark finished 1.7% down, with petrochemicals company Industries Qatar retreating 3.9%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index reversed early losses to close 0.6% up, ending four sessions of losses, with Al Rajhi Bank rising 2% and Riyad Bank advancing 2.8%.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, rose on Wednesday, clawing back some of the previous day’s heavy losses as supply concerns returned to the fore and outweighed lingering global recession fears.

Advanced Petrochemical Co slid 3.6%, however, after a steep fall in quarterly profit.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index edged 0.2% higher, helped by a 0.6% gain for Commercial International Bank.

The Egyptian stock market was volatile and remained exposed to the downside as inflation and risk aversion weighed on investor sentiment, said CAPEX.com analyst Fadi Reyad.

Oil prices recession Ibrahim Al Haddad Advanced Petrochemical Co

Comments

1000 characters

Dubai leads most Gulf bourses lower on recession fears

Fiscal year 2022-23: Foreign assistance estimates revised upward to Rs5.5trn

Cabinet hasn’t approved Rs7.91/unit hike in power rates yet: Dastgir

Use of water for farming: Cost of hydel projects should be borne by provinces: Nepra

Ecnec approves 7 uplift projects worth over Rs410bn

Lifeline consumers spared: PD proposes massive increase in gas prices

ADs told to get permission: SBP updates list of items for import transactions

GE seeks $100m for upgradation of RLNG plants in Punjab

FBR takes step aimed at further liberalising baggage rules

APTMA urges govt to help restore gas supply immediately

Digital lending sector: Strict action to be taken against unregulated entities: SECP

Read more stories