96pc of ADP funds utilized by Punjab govt

Safdar Rasheed 07 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab government has utilized Rs. 554 billion against the release amount of Rs. 636 billion during the last FY 21-22 in the head of Annual Development Programme (ADP). This reflects the 96% utilization of the funds.

Besides the efficiency of executing agency, this also contributes the robust monitoring system and also close coordination by the Chairman P&D Board. Evolved by the Chairman P&D Board Ali Sarfraz Hussain, almost weekly, biweekly meetings were conducted with all relevant stakeholders and the impeding bottlenecks were immediately removed. The efficient and speedy approval of development schemes have also contributed towards this historic achievement.

83 Provincial Department Working Party meetings were conducted during the last year. The departments with appreciable performance include Water Supply & Sanitation, Transport & Agriculture with the utilization of 98% of their allocated funds. 96% of the funds have been consumed by C&W department, Health, Higher Education, Public Buildings. 95% utilization has been recorded in School Education Sector, 91 % in Energy and 90% in Environment Sector.

Under the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, Chief Secretary took regular meetings and directed to ensure fast track implementation of ADP 2021-22, the guidelines and timelines are followed in true letter and spirit.

