AGL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.19%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.27%)
AVN 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.52%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
EFERT 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.36%)
EPCL 74.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.45%)
FCCL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FLYNG 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
GGL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.76%)
KEL 2.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
OGDC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.47%)
PAEL 15.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.76%)
TREET 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
TRG 77.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1%)
UNITY 19.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,072 Increased By 15.3 (0.38%)
BR30 14,890 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.11%)
KSE100 41,160 Increased By 57.2 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,660 Increased By 25.2 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Crypto lender Voyager Digital files for bankruptcy

Reuters 06 Jul, 2022

U.S. crypto lender Voyager Digital said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy, becoming another casualty of a dramatic fall in prices that has shaken the cryptocurrency sector.

Crypto lenders such as Voyager boomed in the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing depositors with high interest rates and easy access to loans rarely offered by traditional banks. However the recent slump in crypto markets - sparked by the downfall of two major tokens in May - has hurt lenders.

New Jersey-based Celsius in June froze withdrawals and has hired advisers on a possible bankruptcy filing. Voyager froze withdrawals this month, as did another lender, Singapore’s Vauld.

Last week, Voyager said it had issued a notice of default to Singapore-based crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) for failing to make payments on a crypto loan totalling over $650 million.

3AC later that week filed for chapter 15 bankruptcy, which allows foreign debtors to shield U.S. assets, becoming one of the highest-profile investors hit by plummeting crypto prices. 3AC is now being liquidated, Reuters reported last week.

“The prolonged volatility and contagion in the crypto markets over the past few months, and the default of Three Arrows Capital on a loan from the company’s subsidiary, Voyager Digital, LLC, require us to take deliberate and decisive action now,” Voyager Chief Executive Officer Stephen Ehrlich said in a statement.

Chapter 11

In its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing on Tuesday, Voyager - based in New Jersey but listed in Toronto - estimated that it had more than 100,000 creditors and somewhere between $1 billion and $10 billion in assets, and liabilities worth the same value.

Voyager had last month signed an agreement with trading firm Alameda Ventures, founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of major exchange FTX, for a revolving line of credit. A filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Southern District of New York showed that Alameda was Voyager’s largest single creditor, with unsecured loans of $75 million.

Alameda did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy procedures put a hold on all civil litigation matters and allow companies to prepare turnaround plans while remaining operational.

In a message to customers on Twitter, Ehrlich said the process would protect assets and “maximise value for all stakeholders, especially customers”.

Voyager said on Wednesday it had more than $110 million of cash and owned crypto assets on hand. It intends to pay employees in the usual manner and continue their primary benefits and certain customer programs without disruption.

Voyager has hired Moelis & Company and The Consello Group as financial advisers, Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal adviser and Berkeley Research Group LLC as restructuring adviser.

Cryptocurrency crypto Digital Assets Voyager Digital Voyager

Comments

1000 characters

Crypto lender Voyager Digital files for bankruptcy

Rupee falls again, closes near 208 against US dollar

'National tragedy': Monsoon rains have claimed 77 lives, says Sherry Rehman

PM Shehbaz directs to simplify person-to-govt payments system

KSE-100 ends with marginal gain in lacklustre session

PAC recommends cut in petrol price due to drop in international rates

India's export curbs, tax hike to exacerbate global diesel, gasoline shortage

Making public recording or video that exposes crime not illegal: Rana Sanaullah

China extends record imports of Russian oil into June, cuts Saudi supply

Copper tumbles to near 20-month low as recession fears grip market

Oil prices bounce back from Tuesday tumble as supply concerns return

Read more stories