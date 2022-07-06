AGL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.19%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.27%)
AVN 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.52%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
EFERT 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.36%)
EPCL 74.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.45%)
FCCL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FLYNG 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
GGL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.76%)
KEL 2.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
OGDC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.47%)
PAEL 15.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.76%)
TREET 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
TRG 77.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1%)
UNITY 19.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,072 Increased By 15.3 (0.38%)
BR30 14,890 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.11%)
KSE100 41,160 Increased By 57.2 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,660 Increased By 25.2 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Chanel shows a casual side of haute couture on Paris runway

Reuters 06 Jul, 2022
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

PARIS: Chanel creative director Virginie Viard opted for a low-key rendition of haute couture for the French fashion house's fall-winter runway show on Tuesday, sending out a mix of long, full-skirted dresses and tweed ensembles with slightly relaxed fits.

The label took to a horse arena on the outskirts of Paris, building a set that played with optical effects, with geometric patterns running at a slant while large silver globes hung from the ceiling.

The show opened with a projection of Pharrell Williams playing a drum set, with grinding electronic music in the background.

Armani dazzles Paris with a sparkling couture show

When the soundtrack suddenly switching to soothing vocals, out came a wavy-haired model in a lime green skirt and jacket kicking off the fashion line-up. Others followed, zig-zagging across the floor, in beige, pale pinks, and all-black looks.

Jackets were paired with loose trousers or skirts that swished around the ankles, with pockets and rows of buttons punctuating the house's signature tweeds, in various patterns, including stripes.

Low heels and floppy hats added to the casual flavor of the lineup, shimmery embellishments kept to a minimal.

Closing the show, even the traditional bride in an all-white wedding dress looked relaxed, her hands thrust in front pockets. A simple white bow placed on her head, the tails of the ribbon left streaming down behind.

The haute couture shows run through July 7 in Paris.

Giambattista Valli goes big with haute couture outing in Paris

paris Chanel Paris Fashion Week Couture Pharrell Williams

Comments

1000 characters

Chanel shows a casual side of haute couture on Paris runway

'National tragedy': Monsoon rains have claimed 77 lives, says Sherry Rehman

PM Shehbaz directs to simplify person-to-govt payments system

Pakistan reports 805 new Covid cases

India's export curbs, tax hike to exacerbate global diesel, gasoline shortage

Leaking of conversation between Bushra, Arsalan not illegal: Rana Sanaullah

China extends record imports of Russian oil into June, cuts Saudi supply

Oil prices bounce back from Tuesday tumble as supply concerns return

Palm drops 10% on recession fears, higher inventory outlook

CPHGC seeks funds for procurement of Afghan coal

NZ women cricketers win 'landmark' equal pay agreement

Read more stories