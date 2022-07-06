AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (8.16%)
ANL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.79%)
AVN 77.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
EFERT 88.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
EPCL 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
FCCL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
GGL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.39%)
HUMNL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.61%)
KEL 2.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.48%)
MLCF 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
OGDC 77.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PRL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
TPL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
TPLP 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
TREET 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.84%)
TRG 77.11 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.13%)
UNITY 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.4%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,077 Increased By 20.9 (0.51%)
BR30 14,912 Increased By 4.9 (0.03%)
KSE100 41,213 Increased By 110.3 (0.27%)
KSE30 15,684 Increased By 48.8 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s July palm oil imports may surge to 10-month high as prices plunge

Reuters 06 Jul, 2022

MUMBAI: India’s palm oil imports in July are set to jump to the highest in 10 months because of a hefty correction in prices and as Indonesia allows more exports of the tropical oil, four dealers told Reuters.

Higher purchases by India, the world’s biggest importer of vegetable oils, may add support for Malaysian palm oil prices , which are trading near a one-year low.

India’s palm oil imports in July may rise to 700,000 to 800,000 tonnes, the highest since September 2021, the dealers said.

“Palm oil has become very attractive for Indian buyers after the recent fall in prices,” said one of the dealers, Sandeep Bajoria, the chief executive of vegetable oil brokerage and consultancy Sunvin Group.

Malaysian palm oil futures tumbled 10% on Wednesday to a near one-year low, on fears of rising stockpiles and a sell-off in commodities because of concerns that demand may fall in a potential global recession.

Indian buyers contracted to purchase nearly 250,000 tonnes of palm oil for prompt shipment last week, but this week’s drop in prices has confused many buyers and they are waiting for prices to stabilize, said another one of the dealers, who is based in New Delhi with a global trading firm.

India buys palm oil mainly from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, while soyoil is mainly sourced from Argentina, Brazil and the United States. India imports sunflower oil from Ukraine and Russia.

Palm drops 10% on recession fears, higher inventory outlook

Palm oil’s discount has widened over rival oils and it has again become competitive, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.

Crude palm oil (CPO) was being offered in India at about $1,100 a tonne, including cost, insurance and freight (CIF), for July shipments, compared with $1,360 for crude soybean oil.

Crude sunflower oil was offered at around $1,675 a tonne on a CIF basis, the dealers said.

In the past few months palm oil imports plunged as supplies were not enough, but now Indonesia has been supplying enough quantity, the Mumbai-based dealer said.

Indonesia has raised its palm oil export quota to reduce soaring inventories of the edible oil and as of Monday issued export permits for a total of 2.4 million tonnes of palm oil products.

“Palm oil imports even in August and September would remain robust if prices remain around the current level,” the New-Delhi based dealer said.

India palm oil imports

Comments

1000 characters

India’s July palm oil imports may surge to 10-month high as prices plunge

ECC takes step to forestall wheat shortage

Pakistan reports 805 new Covid cases

India's export curbs, tax hike to exacerbate global diesel, gasoline shortage

Spectrum auction(s) for NGMS: Body to include representatives of ISI, GHQ

Oil prices bounce back from Tuesday tumble as supply concerns return

Palm drops 10% on recession fears, higher inventory outlook

CPHGC seeks funds for procurement of Afghan coal

NZ women cricketers win 'landmark' equal pay agreement

MPS tomorrow: Key policy rate likely to be hiked by 100bps

Parliamentary panel to oversee TTP talks

Read more stories