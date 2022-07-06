AGL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (10.57%)
Palm drops 10% on recession fears, higher inventory outlook

Reuters 06 Jul, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures tumbled 10% on Wednesday to a near one-year low, on fears of rising stockpiles and a sell-off in commodities due to concerns around a global recession.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 417 ringgit, or 10%, to 3,757 ringgit ($849.42) a tonne by the midday break.

Palm extended losses for a fourth straight session, hitting its lowest since July 8, 2021.

The main factors for the meltdown are fund selling, Indonesia's rising export quota and improving production, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director of Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

"We are entering into peak production months with worries of end-stocks bulging towards 2 million tonnes by September."

Palm hits over 9-month low as Indonesia boosts exports

A Reuters poll showed Malaysia's end-June palm oil inventories likely climbed 12.3% from the month before to their highest levels in seven months, as exports plunged following top producer Indonesia's return to the export market.

Meanwhile, Indonesia this week lifted its export quota to seven times the amount producers sell at home, up from five earlier, in a bid to cut soaring inventories of the edible oil.

Higher Indonesian stocks, external recession fears, and crumbling prices of Dalian edible oils and crude futures over the past two days also helped spur traders to exit, said Sandeep Singh, director of the Farm Trade, a firm based in Kuala Lumpur.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 7.7%, while its palm oil contract plunged 10%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 2.3%.

Palm oil may test a support at 3,900 ringgit per tonne, a break below could open the way towards 3,592-3,782 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

