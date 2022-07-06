AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (8.16%)
ANL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.79%)
AVN 77.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
EFERT 88.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
EPCL 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
FCCL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
GGL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.39%)
HUMNL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.61%)
KEL 2.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.48%)
MLCF 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
OGDC 77.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PRL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
TPL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
TPLP 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
TREET 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.84%)
TRG 77.11 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.13%)
UNITY 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.4%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,077 Increased By 20.9 (0.51%)
BR30 14,912 Increased By 4.9 (0.03%)
KSE100 41,213 Increased By 110.3 (0.27%)
KSE30 15,684 Increased By 48.8 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks close lower

AFP Updated 06 Jul, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower Wednesday after falls in European markets and with fears growing over potential recessions.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended down 1.20 percent, or 315.82 points, at 26,107.65, while the broader Topix index was down 1.23 percent, or 23.15 points, at 1,855.97.

The dollar fetched 135.06 yen, against 135.87 yen in New York on Tuesday.

A slumping euro and tumbling European stocks overnight meant sell-offs dominated in Tokyo soon after trading started.

Oil rises after sell-off but euro stuck at 20-year low, equities drop

“Investors grew alarmed by the possibility of a global economic downturn, with the tendency to refrain from buying becoming particularly acute among major stocks,” Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Among other factors contributing to investor concerns are “sharply falling crude oil prices and a rapid shift toward a stronger yen in the foreign exchange market,” the brokerage added.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Shionogi was off 1.87 percent at 6,853 yen even as a report said its new pill to treat Covid-19 will be discussed for approval again by health ministry experts later this month.

Toyota plunged 2.76 percent at 2,058 yen, Sony Group plummeted 2.47 percent at 10,830 yen, and Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing tumbled 3.14 percent at 68,080 yen.

Telecoms firm KDDI was down 0.90 percent at 4,265 yen following a major technical glitch that dominated domestic headlines and affected millions of customers.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei 225 index Topix index

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks close lower

ECC takes step to forestall wheat shortage

Pakistan reports 805 new Covid cases

Spectrum auction(s) for NGMS: Body to include representatives of ISI, GHQ

Oil prices bounce back from Tuesday tumble as supply concerns return

Palm drops 10% on recession fears, higher inventory outlook

CPHGC seeks funds for procurement of Afghan coal

NZ women cricketers win 'landmark' equal pay agreement

MPS tomorrow: Key policy rate likely to be hiked by 100bps

Parliamentary panel to oversee TTP talks

Air travel FED reduced to Rs30,000

Read more stories