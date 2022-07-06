‘Regime change conspiracy’: IK threatens to ‘unmask all characters’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday warned that if he is pushed against the wall, he would be left with no other option but to reveal the “characters” involved in the US-backed regime change conspiracy in the country. Speaking at a presser, he said that he had not broken the silence still in the best national interest, but he is well aware of how this regime change conspiracy took place.

“If something happens to me…I’ve recorded a video and saved it at a safe place, detailing all those who will be held responsible if anything happens to me. If they continue to harass me and my party, I’ll reveal the names of the conspirators,” he warned.

Taking a jibe at the US, the former prime minister said that the Americans were not happy with Pakistan’s independent foreign policy, adding the US wants to dictate Pakistan and “wants us join their so-called war on terror”.

He continued that the sole purpose of imposing ‘corrupt mafias’ is to dictate Pakistan, adding people such as Asif Zardari, “known internationally as Mr Ten percent” suits them the best which is evident from the NRO given to him by Gen Musharraf, after which they plundered the national wealth for complete 10 years.

He said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s government was ousted by imposing martial law in Pakistan on July 5, 1977, as the US was not happy with his government because the US did not want Pakistan to have an independent foreign policy.

Rising inflation helps Imran Khan step up pressure on govt

He alleged that Hamza Shehbaz is misusing his authority to rig the upcoming Punjab by-elections, adding there are corruption cases worth Rs16 billion against him but he is moving freely in the country.

He also showed optimism that his party will emerge victorious in the upcoming by-elections to be held in 20 constituencies in Punjab. Rebuking the incumbent regime, he claimed that the only motive of the current rulers was to get NRO; they have no idea to save the country from present crises, adding the economy was improving in his government, and tax collection was also increasing but the incumbent regime broke all the records of inflation.

Khan claimed that the incumbent regime would not only offer military bases to the US but recognise Israel as well if given a chance. “There is no second opinion about it that the incumbent regime will not hesitate to recognize Israel, offer military bases to the US and join a new US war on terror,” he added.

In a bid to boost its business interest with India, he said the Sharif-led coalition regime would even ignore the plight of Kashmiri people as well as their sacrifices for their right to self-determination.

“This is writing on the wall that the people, who rule the country now, can do anything for the sake of a few bucks as for them, money is everything,” he added. About the energy crisis in the country, he said that the “imported regime and its handlers” have no guts to purchase oil and gas from Russia as they don’t want to earn the wrath of their American masters.

“The interests of the people in power are not aligned with the people of Pakistan. They’ve nothing to do with the ideology of Pakistan as their sole intention to come into power is to protect their ill-gotten wealth stashed in foreign banks,” he maintained.

The former premier also claimed that journalists were being harassed in the country for telling the truth and supporting the PTI, adding a large number of journalists are facing persecution while some have already fled the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022