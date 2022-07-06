Free power announcement: Fawad writes letter to CJP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday sent a missive to Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Atta Bandial, seeking action against Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz for announcing free power for consumers using electricity up to 100 units ahead of crucial by-elections in Punjab.

In his letter, Fawad pointed out that the free electricity announcement by the Punjab chief minister is tantamount to trampling the court’s orders and the election code of conduct ahead of the by-polls in the province.

He took the plea that the “so-called chief minister” announced the package a few days before the by-polls in 20 constituencies which is a wilful attempt to influence the by-elections.

He said that the apex court formulated a formula to save Punjab from constitutional crisis and to ensure free and fair by-elections in Punjab, adding the apex court has only allowed the chief minister to use regulatory powers till July 22.

“The PTI has serious reservations over Hamza Shehbaz Sharif’s individual, as well as, official role as CM Punjab, who is not only trampling the apex court’s orders but also violating the election code of conduct,” he added. He said that Hamza’s sole purpose is to use the relief obtained from the court for its own political advantage and to influence the voters.

