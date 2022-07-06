Minister terms July 5 ‘most shameful day’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister and Central Information Secretary of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPP-P) Shazia Atta Marri has termed July 5, 1977, as the “most shameful and darkest day” in the history of Pakistan.

She said that July 5, 1977, was the darkest day in the history of Pakistan whose devastating effects had caused irreparable damage to the country. Marri added that on this day, the worst dictator, Gen Ziaul Haq, ousted the first democratically-elected prime minister of Pakistan Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and he altered Pakistan’s political fabric by overthrowing and arresting the ruling prime minister but he couldn’t remove Bhutto’s thoughts and ideology from the hearts and minds of the people.

