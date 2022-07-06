ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
ASC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
ASL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
AVN 76.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.72%)
BOP 5.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGGL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
GGL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MLCF 25.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.53%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.89%)
PTC 6.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.13%)
SNGP 36.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.32%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
TPLP 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.05%)
TREET 28.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
UNITY 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
YOUW 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,057 Decreased By -34.6 (-0.85%)
BR30 14,907 Decreased By -45.7 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,103 Decreased By -245.6 (-0.59%)
KSE30 15,635 Decreased By -101.8 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Vacant reserved seats: ECP directed to issue notification about Punjab PA members

Recorder Report 06 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Justice Shahid Waheed of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to issue notification of members of Punjab Assembly, against the vacant reserved seats from the priority list of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The court directed the Additional Registrar (Judicial) to communicate the court order to the ECP for compliance.

The court held that there is no barrier to filling the vacant reserved seats from the list of candidates furnished by the PTI, and in doing so, the proportional representation system mentioned in Article 106(3)(c) will not be defeated.

The court allowed the petitions of PTI for issuance of notification of members of the Punjab Assembly, against reserved seats from its priority list and MPA and Punjab Parliamentary Leader of PTI, Muhammad Sibtain Khan, for issuance of notification of nominated members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for reserved seats for women and non-Muslims.

The court allowing the petitions of PTI and MPA Sabtain Khan set aside the order of ECP deferred the filling of the vacant reserved seats till the outcome of bye-election on 20 general seats in the Punjab Provincial Assembly and declared it to be passed without lawful authority and of no legal effect.

The court also dismissed the petition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) seeking recalculation of quota of reserved seats after disqualification of members of PTI under Article 63-A of the Constitution.

The standpoint of the PTI was that the quota of reserved seats is calculated once after every general election, and is not subject to change subsequently notwithstanding an increase or decrease in the strength of general seats of a political party, whereas the stance of the PML-N, in contrast to the PTI, was that the Constitution does not bar recalculation of quota at a subsequent stage due to the increase or decrease of general seats of a parliamentary party in the Assembly.

The ECP, however, espoused the argument of the PML-N and concluded that, firstly, Article 224(6) of the Constitution does not provide any methodology for filling of vacancies of reserved seats on account of mass scale de-seating of the members of the general seats in the Provincial Assembly, and it is not automatic and is dependent upon strength of general seats in the Provincial Assembly.

Secondly, in the present scenario the electoral college of the Punjab Assembly is not complete due to disqualification and subsequent de-seating of twenty members of general seats of the PTI.

Thirdly, the proportional representation of political parties, election and filling of reserved seats have close nexus with each other, and thus, if the number of general seats goes down then it directly affects the proportional representation of the political party mentioned in Article 106(3)(c) of the Constitution.

The ECP through its consolidated order on June 02 deferred the filling of the vacant reserved seats till the outcome of bye-election on 20 general seats in the Punjab Provincial Assembly, and accordingly disposed of the said three applications.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PTI ECP PMLN Justice Shahid Waheed Muhammad Sibtain Khan Punjab Provincial Assembly

Comments

1000 characters

Vacant reserved seats: ECP directed to issue notification about Punjab PA members

RDA inflows hit historic high of $4.6bn

Subsidy on 5 commodities for KP to continue: ECC allows one-time release of banned items stuck at ports, airports

MPS tomorrow: Key policy rate likely to be hiked by 100bps

Spectrum auction(s) for NGMS: Body to include representatives of ISI, GHQ

Air travel FED reduced to Rs30,000

‘Regime change conspiracy’: IK threatens to ‘unmask all characters’

Parliamentary panel to oversee TTP talks

NCOC issues Covid guidelines for Eid

China touts Afghan trade and investment plans after quake

Oil tumbles 9pc on recession demand destruction fears

Read more stories