Hamza highlights pro-poor initiatives of his govt

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has said that the provision of free electricity, after free medicines and subsidized flour, is a pro-poor initiative of the PMLN-led government and many more steps will also be taken.

The government is fully cognizant of the plight of the people and giving relief to the people is the priority and will remain so, he said, adding: “The government is making sincere efforts to alleviate the sufferings of people and it’s hoped that the facility of free electricity will bring relief to them.”

He said that politics will continue; now, it is an issue of working for the State. While talking to the parliamentarians who called on him at Model Town on Tuesday, the CM said that slogans are not chanted by this government but promises are fulfilled and acted upon because providing solid relief to the citizens is the main agenda of the PMLN.

The parliamentarians appreciated the historic initiative of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz in announcing a free electricity supply to the people of Punjab.

PMLN MPA from Gujranwala Ashraf Anzari also called on Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz. Yunis Ansari and others were also present. Ashraf Ansari and Yunis Ansari congratulated Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on the people-friendly announcement of providing free electricity.

Moreover, a delegation of Kisan Ittehad also called on Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif and discussed proposals for solving the problems of farmers.

Hamza Shahbaz directed to form the group to formulate workable proposals for solving the problems of farmers. Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, chief secretary and officials of the agriculture and irrigation departments were also present.

