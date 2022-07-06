ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
ASC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
ASL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
AVN 76.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.72%)
BOP 5.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGGL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
GGL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MLCF 25.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.53%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.89%)
PTC 6.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.13%)
SNGP 36.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.32%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
TPLP 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.05%)
TREET 28.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
UNITY 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
YOUW 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,057 Decreased By -34.6 (-0.85%)
BR30 14,907 Decreased By -45.7 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,103 Decreased By -245.6 (-0.59%)
KSE30 15,635 Decreased By -101.8 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hamza highlights pro-poor initiatives of his govt

Recorder Report 06 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has said that the provision of free electricity, after free medicines and subsidized flour, is a pro-poor initiative of the PMLN-led government and many more steps will also be taken.

The government is fully cognizant of the plight of the people and giving relief to the people is the priority and will remain so, he said, adding: “The government is making sincere efforts to alleviate the sufferings of people and it’s hoped that the facility of free electricity will bring relief to them.”

He said that politics will continue; now, it is an issue of working for the State. While talking to the parliamentarians who called on him at Model Town on Tuesday, the CM said that slogans are not chanted by this government but promises are fulfilled and acted upon because providing solid relief to the citizens is the main agenda of the PMLN.

The parliamentarians appreciated the historic initiative of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz in announcing a free electricity supply to the people of Punjab.

PMLN MPA from Gujranwala Ashraf Anzari also called on Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz. Yunis Ansari and others were also present. Ashraf Ansari and Yunis Ansari congratulated Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on the people-friendly announcement of providing free electricity.

Moreover, a delegation of Kisan Ittehad also called on Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif and discussed proposals for solving the problems of farmers.

Hamza Shahbaz directed to form the group to formulate workable proposals for solving the problems of farmers. Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, chief secretary and officials of the agriculture and irrigation departments were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Hamza Shehbaz Sharif free electricity free medicines Kisan Ittehad Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Hamza highlights pro-poor initiatives of his govt

RDA inflows hit historic high of $4.6bn

Subsidy on 5 commodities for KP to continue: ECC allows one-time release of banned items stuck at ports, airports

MPS tomorrow: Key policy rate likely to be hiked by 100bps

Spectrum auction(s) for NGMS: Body to include representatives of ISI, GHQ

Air travel FED reduced to Rs30,000

‘Regime change conspiracy’: IK threatens to ‘unmask all characters’

Parliamentary panel to oversee TTP talks

NCOC issues Covid guidelines for Eid

China touts Afghan trade and investment plans after quake

Oil tumbles 9pc on recession demand destruction fears

Read more stories