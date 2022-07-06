ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
Askari Bank opens branch for people with special needs in Islamabad

Press Release 06 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Waqar Ahmed Malik, Chairman, Fauji Foundation, inaugurated Askari Bank’s Model Branch for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) located near Jacaranda Family Club, DHA-II, Islamabad.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Atif Riaz Bokhari, President & CEO, AKBL, Khurshid Zafar, COO, AKBL, Dr Nadeem Inayat, BoD, Fauji Foundation, Syed Bakhtiyar Kazmi, BoD, Fauji Foundation, along with senior executives and valued customers of the bank

The branch features a state-of-the-art ‘Talking’ ATM – an ATM that uses speech interpretation software to provide instructions and options to users through voice guidance. The branch entrance/exit, counters, washrooms, ATM Cabin and locker room have been specifically designed as per needs of PWDs. The branch is equipped with specially trained staff to serve PWDs and provide preferential /priority assistance based on each PWD’s unique needs.

Commenting on the occasion Malik said, “PWDs have been an overlooked segment of our society with limited opportunities. As a socially conscious organisation, it is our obligation to support PWDs of our community without discrimination, promote inclusion and create equal opportunities for them at all levels.”

While sharing the future plan of the bank, Bokhari said, “The opening of this branch is one of the many initiatives taken by Askari Bank for the financial inclusion of PWDs. The bank is committed to open PWD model branches in other cities and continues to increase employment opportunities at Askari Bank for PWDs as well.”

