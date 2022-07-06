Alvi links right decisions to fast-paced development

Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that timely and right decisions, strengthening of institutions and stable democracy coupled with a conducive business climate and passion to serve the country are vital for achieving fast-paced socioeconomic growth in the country.

The president expressed these views while addressing the 26th Convocation of the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, Topi, on Tuesday.

Addressing the ceremony, the president said that Pakistan possessed all the right ingredients for making progress. The people of Pakistan have time and again proved their ability to rise as one nation and emerged better and stronger in the face of natural and man-made calamities and disasters.

The president further said that Pakistan had hosted millions of Afghan refugees for over four decades mainly out of its own resources and had defeated terrorism and the Covid-19 pandemic in a befitting manner.

He hoped that the days were not far when we would see our country attaining its rightful place in the comity of the nations provided that we focus on the development of our human resources by imparting them with the latest knowledge, quality education and modern-day skills.

He observed that the neck-breaking speed of technology development had created immense knowledge which was available to everyone through easily accessible means, and should be utilized for making informed, qualified, timely and right decisions and in improving our work and business processes to produce value-added products and services.

The president said that our educational institutions should endeavour to produce high-quality, competent and skilled professionals endowed with optimal management, administrative and technological skills.

He also stressed the need for devising various training and development modules to provide sophisticated modern technological skills to semi-educated and uneducated segments of the population to provide a much-needed skilled human resource for creating wealth and prosperity through optimal utilization of the country’s enormous hidden natural resources.

He urged the students to focus on the development of their communication skills, and converge their energies for gaining knowledge imbibed with high moral standards and ethical values which are essential for the development of a healthy and contented society.

Earlier, the president conferred degrees to the graduating students and gave away medals to the position holders.

