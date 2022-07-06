ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
Pakistan

Global symposium on computational chemistry begins at UAF

Press Release 06 Jul, 2022

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Monday opened a two-day international symposium titled frontiers in computational chemistry under the auspices of the Department of Chemistry and Endowment Fund Secretariat, UAF.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan stressed upon the need to conduct quality research work in order to combat the different challenges and to produce the manpower equipped with scientific knowledge. It will open up an avenue of development and prosperity.

He said that the UAF was taking all possible steps to hone the skills of the students with the modern knowledge that would help them to face the odds in the fields in a better way.

Dean Faculty of Sciences Dr Asghar Bajwa said that a bright future can be ensured by making hardwork and dedication. He said that computational chemistry had become an essential approach in the nearly every area of the molecular sciences including catalysis, biophysics, environmental sciences, and spectroscopy. Calculation can provide excellent insight at the atomic level into mechanism, dynamics and processes and provide accurate molecular properties predictions.

Chairman Chemistry Dr Ijaz Ahmad Bhatti said that computational chemistry is a branch of chemistry that uses computer simulation to solve complex chemical problems. It exploits methods of theoretical chemistry, incorporated into efficient computer programs, to calculate the structures and the properties of molecules.

He said that the symposium was meant to bring together researchers to promote an innovative, creative, and collaborative environment. He said that with computational chemistry, we can effectively solve the health, pharmaceutical, and agriculture sector.

Dr Haq Nawaz Bhatti, Dr Khurshed Ayub, Dr Saima Kalsoom, Dr Shamsha, Dr Umer Rashed, Dr Adnan, Dr Javaid, Dr Shafiq and other notables spoke on the occasion.

UAF UAF students UAF Department of Chemistry

