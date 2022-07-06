ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
Pakistan

Workshop on child protection concludes

Recorder Report 06 Jul, 2022

PESHAWAR: A nine-day training workshop on Child Protection Case Management and Referral System in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, jointly organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission (KPCPWC) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), concluded here on Tuesday.

The purpose of the workshop was to build capacity of participants on the newly developed case management and referral system for prevention and appropriate response in cases where children are at risk of abuse, neglect and exploitation.

The training was imparted in two phases. During the first three days, stakeholders including more than 100 representatives of government departments, civil society organisations and field staff were sensitised regarding the case management and referral system.

In the second phase, the staff of KPCPWC and Zamung kor directly involved in prevention, response and service delivery were comprehensively trained on the issues in case management for six days.

Chief Protection Officer Ijaz Muhammad Khan said that KPCPWC has joined hands with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNICEF and other national and international organisations to further strengthen the child protection system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The system will be implemented in the entire province and all relevant government departments.

