July 2019 to June 2021: Nepra imposes Rs10m fine on Qesco over fatal incidents

Recorder Report 06 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has imposed a fine of Rs 10 million on Quetta Electric Supply Company (Qesco) for being negligent which resulted in fatal incidents during the period from July 2019 to June 2021.

According to the details, Nepra upon receipt of reports of 15 deaths in different electrocution incidents from July 2019 to June 2021 period, constituted a two-member Investigation Committee (IC) under Section 27A of Nepra Act 1997 to visit the respective areas, conduct investigation, ascertain and determine the facts and possible violations of Nepra Laws, Rules and Regulations. The Investigation Committee’s report revealed that four out of the total 15 fatalities occurred due to Qesco’s negligence.

In light of investigations, the Authority issued a show cause notice to Qesco on January 24, 2022 under Section 27B of the Nepra Act, 1997 and later provided an opportunity of hearing to Qesco on April 14, 2022. Based on the evidence, available record and submissions of Qesco invoking the relevant provisions of the laws, rules and regulations; the Authority observed that Qesco has failed to discharge its statutory obligations to maintain safety standards as laid down in the relevant laws, code and manual.

After following due process, the Authority has imposed a fine of Rs 10 million on Qesco and directed the company to provide compensation of Rs 3.5 million each to the bereaved families. The Authority has also instructed Qesco to ensure job to the dependents of the deceased families and documentary evidence of the same shall be submitted to the Authority.

