Jul 05, 2022
Sports

Root joins elite company with 737 runs in India series

AFP 05 Jul, 2022

BIRMINGHAM: Joe Root has joined a select group of England players after making 737 runs in England’s drawn Test series against India.

The former England captain rounded off the campaign with a majestic 142 not out as, alongside Yorkshire team-mate Jonny Bairstow (114 not out), he guided England to their highest fourth-innings winning chase of 378-3 during a seven-wicket victory in the Covid-delayed fifth Test at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

The win saw England level the five-match series at 2-2.

Only four other England batsmen have scored more runs in a series during the 145-year history of Test cricket than Root’s tally in this campaign.

Walter Hammond’s 905 runs away to Australia in the 1928/29 Ashes remains the most by any England batsman.

Root and Bairstow star as England level India series in record chase

But Graham Gooch’s 752 runs against India in 1990 was achieved in just three Tests, with the outstanding opener scoring 456 runs in one match at Lord’s alone thanks to innings of 333 and 123 at the ‘Home of Cricket’.

Most runs by an England batsman in a Test series (player, opponents, season matches, innings, not outs, runs, highest score, average, 100s, 50s)

Walter Hammond v AUS 1928/29 (a) 5 9 1 905 251 113.12 4 0

Alastair Cook v AUS 2010/11 (a) 5 7 1 766 235 no 127.66 3 2

Denis Compton v RSA 1947 (h) 5 8 0 753 208 94.12 4 2

Graham Gooch v IND 1990 (h) 3 6 0 752 333 125.33 3 2

Joe Root v IND 2021-22 (h) 5 9 2 737 180 no 105.28 4 1

Note: a = away, h = home, no = not out

India England Joe Root Test series Test match Jonny Bairstow

