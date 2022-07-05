After PIA, Airblue commences Skardu operations

After Pakistan International Airlines, Airblue became the second air carrier to start operations at the celebrated tourist spot Skardu.

“PCCA welcomes the first regular passenger flight of Airblue at Skardu International Airport, the country's highest airport and tourist destination,” announced Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority on Tuesday.

“Flight ABQ 251 and ABQ 252 from Islamabad Airport carried a total of 340 passengers,” PCCA said.

Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson Saifullah said that Airblue recently successfully conducted its first ever test flight at Skardu International Airport.

“Also, for the first time in the history of Skardu, an airline other than PIAC, has started its commercial operation at Skardu International Airport,” he added.

“This will further boost the tourism industry and economy of Gilgit-Baltistan and will help to reduce the scarcity of flights,” the CAA official said.

Skardu is the main hub for tourism, trekking, and expedition in Gilgit-Baltistan. It is located at an altitude of 8,202 feet at the confluence of the Indus and Shigar Rivers. The Indus River flows through the valley and separates the Karakoram Range from Himalayas Range.