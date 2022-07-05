ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
ASC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
ASL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
AVN 76.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.72%)
BOP 5.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGGL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
GGL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MLCF 25.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.53%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.89%)
PTC 6.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.13%)
SNGP 36.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.32%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
TPLP 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.05%)
TREET 28.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
UNITY 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
YOUW 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,057 Decreased By -34.6 (-0.85%)
BR30 14,907 Decreased By -45.7 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,103 Decreased By -245.6 (-0.59%)
KSE30 15,635 Decreased By -101.8 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Mixed Middle East markets amid rising recession fears

Reuters 05 Jul, 2022

The Saudi stock market extended losses for a third session on Tuesday amid mixed responses from Middle East stock markets to rising investor concerns of a possible global recession.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index eased 0.1%, hit by a 4.6% slide in Sahara International Petrochemical.

The kingdom and the United Arab Emirates are boosting state spending on social welfare by billions of dollars as they seek to shield their citizens from rising living costs.

The UAE is doubling financial support to low-income Emirati families to 28 billion dirhams ($7.6 billion) to help with soaring inflation in the Gulf state, while Saudi Arabia is set for a 20 billion riyal ($5.33 billion) allocation.

The main share index in Dubai, the Middle East’s travel and tourism hub, dropped 1.1%, hitting its lowest since late-December and wiping out gains so far this year.

Most Gulf bourses extend losses on recession worries

Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties declined 2.8%, while utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water ended 1.6% lower. Elsewhere, shares of Tecom Group, which is owned by the investment vehicle of Dubai’s ruler, fell 8.6% on their stock market debut.

Business activity in the United Arab Emirates non-oil private sector retreated to its slowest pace in five months in June, although growth remained positive for a 19th consecutive month, a survey showed on Tuesday.

In Abu Dhabi, the index lost 0.4%, with the country’s biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank off 1%.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for Gulf financial markets, slipped as concerns of a possible global recession curtailing fuel demand outweighed supply disruption fears, highlighted by an expected production cut in Norway.

The Qatari benchmark, however, added 0.4%, helped by a 3.5% rise in Qatar Islamic Bank.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index fell 0.3%, at its lowest in more than 2 years, with Fawry For Banking Technology and Electronic Payment sliding 7.8%.

However, the losses were limited by a 8% jump in Madinet Nasr For Housing and Development.

Egyptian property developer SODIC said on Tuesday it had submitted an offer to buy up to 100% of Madinet Nasr.

====================================
SAUDI ARABIA   fell 0.1% to 11,345

ABU DHABI      lost 0.4% to 9,270

DUBAI          down 1.1% to 3,122

QATAR          gained 0.4% to 12,263

EGYPT          eased 0.3% to 8,658

BAHRAIN        was up 0.1% to 1,877

OMAN           rose 0.1% to 4,119

KUWAIT         added 0.2% to 8,330
====================================
Abu Dhabi index Qatari index Gulf bourses Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index Saudi stock market Dubai’s main stock index

Comments

1000 characters

Mixed Middle East markets amid rising recession fears

Roshan Digital Accounts: inflow clocks in at $250mn in June, up 32% month-on-month

Incumbent rulers will offer bases to US, recognise Israel if given chance: Imran Khan

Energy tariff: PM approves summary of phase-wise increase

With inflation running high, majority expects SBP to hike key interest rate by at least 100bps

Oil drops $6 as recession fears deepen demand concerns

Covid-related restrictions: NCOC issues Eid-ul-Azha guidelines

ATC approves 7-day physical remand of Babar Ghauri

KSE-100 falls 0.59% amid low volumes

China touts Afghan trade and investment plans after quake

Oil may collapse to $65 by year-end amid concerns of demand-crippling recession: Citigroup

Read more stories