Lahore and Karachi likely to host Pak-Eng T20I series

Lahore and Karachi are the two likeliest venues to host England for the historic seven-match T20I series from September 15 to October 2, ESPNCricinfo reported.

“Though Pakistan has Multan and Rawalpindi as other venues to consider, but the schedule is very tight and it's impossible to go elsewhere,” ESPNCricinfo quoted Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja as saying.

He added that the fixture details for the series will be announced later.

After the conclusion of the series, Babar Azam's side will depart for New Zealand on October 4 to participate in a T20I tri-series (also involving Bangladesh) in Christchurch from October 7 to 14. England, meanwhile, will travel to Pakistan again following the conclusion of the ICC T20 World Cup to play a three-match Test series later.

Pak-Eng T20I series likely to start on September 15

The new-look English side will play a seven-match T20I series, which would be England’s first since 2005. Initially, five T20Is were scheduled but former ECB chief executive Tom Harrison announced the addition of two more T20Is to make up for cancelling Pakistan's tour last year.

England's new white-ball captain Jos Buttler will not have his best men available at the start of the series as some players will be involved in the third Test against South Africa, which ends on September 12.

The England side was scheduled to visit Pakistan last year but the series was postponed following the abandonment of New Zealand’s tour at the last minute over security concerns.