Country will face more economic problems in coming days: Umar

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) General Secretary Asad Umar has said that the country will face more economic problems in the coming days due to a hike in the prices of energy and petrol.

While addressing a press conference, he further said that when in opposition the PML-N had claimed that they would not allow a single rupee increase in the petrol prices, but the same party has jacked up the prices to Rs 250 per litre. “They also vowed to sell the electricity at Rs 12 per unit, but now they were intending to increase its tariff up to Rs 30 per unit,” he added

He said that the government says that they were giving relief to the people, but it was a lie; they have only brought misery to the people. “Only PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan can give relief to the people,” he added.

To a question, he said that they were in touch with the people and their connection with them has further strengthened. He further said that the current government has no answers to the prevailing economic woes and hence they are resorting to the political assassination of their party leaders. “However, the people only want solutions to their problems,” he added.

He also said that their reservations with the Election Commission of Pakistan have not been removed. He questioned the impartiality of the Commission on the pretext that its member from Sindh was drawing a salary from the Sindh government. “He should not be a member of the Commission,” he added. He was confident that despite all the rigging, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif will not be the Punjab Chief Minister on July 22.

According to him, the people were standing with Imran Khan and all the latest surveys show that the PTI was the most popular party in Pakistan. As per the survey, in the 20 constituencies where the by-elections were to be held their party has a clear majority. The ‘imported’ government has lost its senses, as it was attacking the personal life of Imran Khan in their public gathering. It was terrified by the PTI’s popularity among the people.

He accused the government of interfering in the by-elections and added that it has changed the voters’ list and was using the state machinery to get favourable results. “In this regard, we filed a complaint with the election commission and we will also take the matter to the superior courts,” he added. He also said that the PTI does not look up to the United States or any other power; “if somebody needs to apologise then it was the US”.

Later, he also addressed public gatherings at four constituencies of Lahore where the by-elections were being held on July 17.

