ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.91%)
ASC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.26%)
ASL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
AVN 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.13%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.59%)
FFL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.81%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.95%)
GGL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.03%)
GTECH 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.23%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.31%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.03%)
KOSM 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-7.51%)
MLCF 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.23%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.27%)
PRL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-6.48%)
PTC 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
SNGP 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.46%)
TELE 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
TPL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
TPLP 19.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.83%)
TREET 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.72%)
TRG 76.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.55%)
UNITY 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.5%)
WAVES 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-7.99%)
BR100 4,091 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.62%)
BR30 14,953 Decreased By -115.9 (-0.77%)
KSE100 41,348 Decreased By -282.2 (-0.68%)
KSE30 15,737 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Country will face more economic problems in coming days: Umar

Recorder Report 05 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) General Secretary Asad Umar has said that the country will face more economic problems in the coming days due to a hike in the prices of energy and petrol.

While addressing a press conference, he further said that when in opposition the PML-N had claimed that they would not allow a single rupee increase in the petrol prices, but the same party has jacked up the prices to Rs 250 per litre. “They also vowed to sell the electricity at Rs 12 per unit, but now they were intending to increase its tariff up to Rs 30 per unit,” he added

He said that the government says that they were giving relief to the people, but it was a lie; they have only brought misery to the people. “Only PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan can give relief to the people,” he added.

To a question, he said that they were in touch with the people and their connection with them has further strengthened. He further said that the current government has no answers to the prevailing economic woes and hence they are resorting to the political assassination of their party leaders. “However, the people only want solutions to their problems,” he added.

He also said that their reservations with the Election Commission of Pakistan have not been removed. He questioned the impartiality of the Commission on the pretext that its member from Sindh was drawing a salary from the Sindh government. “He should not be a member of the Commission,” he added. He was confident that despite all the rigging, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif will not be the Punjab Chief Minister on July 22.

According to him, the people were standing with Imran Khan and all the latest surveys show that the PTI was the most popular party in Pakistan. As per the survey, in the 20 constituencies where the by-elections were to be held their party has a clear majority. The ‘imported’ government has lost its senses, as it was attacking the personal life of Imran Khan in their public gathering. It was terrified by the PTI’s popularity among the people.

He accused the government of interfering in the by-elections and added that it has changed the voters’ list and was using the state machinery to get favourable results. “In this regard, we filed a complaint with the election commission and we will also take the matter to the superior courts,” he added. He also said that the PTI does not look up to the United States or any other power; “if somebody needs to apologise then it was the US”.

Later, he also addressed public gatherings at four constituencies of Lahore where the by-elections were being held on July 17.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Asad Umar PTI Imran Khan economic problems

Comments

1000 characters

Country will face more economic problems in coming days: Umar

Free electricity: Hamza follows in Kejriwal’s footsteps

Imports from Afghanistan: Govt likely to amend IPO

Trade deficit hits record-high of $48.26bn

Ban on import of luxury items: Govt decides to release ‘stuck goods’

Rooftop shooter kills 6 at US Independence Day parade

May FCA: Rs9.42/unit tariff hike approved for KE

Govt says power situation to improve in a few days

Govt officials asked to report, deposit all Toshakhana gifts

Hydro-Met, Climate Services: Approval sought for $188m WB-funded project

Saudi Arabia to hand out billions to ease inflation pain

Read more stories