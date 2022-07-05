PMD predicts 30 millimetres of rain in next 24 hours

LAHORE: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted about 30 millimeters rain on Tuesday (today) which is likely to extend to Wednesday as well.

Director PMD Shahid Abbas said the second pre-monsoon monsoon spell failed to bring rain to the province because of a break of monsoon waves from India. Earlier, he had predicted an impressive spell of downpour from 30th June onwards until a formal start of monsoon on 4th of July. However, he made it clear that a low pressure on the Indian side led to a suspension of monsoon supply from the Bay of Bengal which is likely to enter Pakistan on Tuesday (today) after approaching the city of Delhi.

