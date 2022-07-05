Silkbank and TPL Insurance launch All-in One Current Account

KARACHI: As part of providing tailored solutions and unique value added features for our customers, Silkbank has launched All-in-One Current Account offering complimentary insurance coverages in collaboration with TPL Insurance as an insurance solution provider.

To mark the occasion, an MoU signing ceremony was held at the Silkbank Head Office, Karachi on 29th June 2022. Present at the ceremony from Silkbank were Vaqar Hussain Khan - Head of Bancassurance, Ali Kashif Rizvi - Head of Treasury and Financial Institutions and Arsalan Raza - Product Manager Deposits. Present from TPL Insurance were, Aurangzeb Javed Siddiqui - Head of Financial Institutions Group (FIG), and Mansoor Iqbal - Manager (FIG).

All-in-One Current Account is tailored to be an ultimate power packed current account that provides various complimentary protections and transactional benefits for its customers. Unlike most retail based banks that do not offer many value added features to theircurrent account customers, this alliance will allow individuals maintaining an average balance of Rs. 100,000 and above with Silkbank to avail FOC value-added features such as health, life and travel insurance via TPL Insurance. Being digitized, it would be the first of its kind on current accounts with fastest claim processing.

Speaking on the occasion, Aurangzeb J. Siddiqui – Head of FIG, TPL Insurance said, “Through our collaboration with Silkbank, our focus is to reach large audiences to build awareness and usage of our innovative insurance solutions. Moreover, through its Insurtech platforms, TPL Insurance intends to provide Silkbank customers with the experience of real time & hassle-free insurance and claim servicing.”

Talking about the initiative, Anwar ul Haq Majeed - Head of Branch Banking & Consumer Assets, Silkbank said, “We are excited to start this new journey with TPL Insurance by adding innovative and rewarding solutions for our customers. This collaboration will enable our customers to opt for complimentary insurance coverages while enjoying several free of charge transactional benefits. Silkbank Limited is committed to continuously strengthening its retail product suit with laser sharp focus on service delivery and innovative products.”

