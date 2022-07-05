TCL launches C-Series of LED TVs

LAHORE: TCL – Pakistan’s No.1 LED TV Brand — unveiled its latest line of flagship LED TV Models at a glittering event held in PC Hotel Lahore on 29th June.

The event was highlighted by Mahira Khan and was attended by the media and the influential tech community of Pakistan.

The new range of products offers significant technological upgrades which are forging new standards across the globe in terms of features and specs. New features such as 144Hz VRR, 1920 Local Dimming Zones and the Next Generation Mini LED technology have been added to the line-up. The C-Series which features 4 TV models are now available nationwide across TCL flagship stores and authorized retailers.

Majid Khan Niazi, Head of Marketing TCL Pakistan said: “TCL is proud to unveil its highly anticipated C series range. The new C series has it all. Great picture quality with groundbreaking tech such as the C935’s 1920 Local Dimming Zones, the absolute best Gaming experience with 144Hz VRR, then Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, and an IMAX enhanced Panel all running on the best Google TV OS. You name it, the C-Series has it.

The C-Series will raise the bar for consumer entertainment in Pakistan in a big way in 2022.”

