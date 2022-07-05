Maxim Agri announces completion of new feed line

LAHORE: Maxim Agri, the purveyor of leading cattle feed brand ‘Milk Max’, has announced the successful completion and commissioning of its new feed line, situated at Khanewal, Pakistan. This expansion (Phase-I) is part of Maxim’s long-term plans of establishing largest cattle feed plant in Pakistan.

The newly established line is powered by latest machinery by Bühler Switzerland, with VFX mixer, that ensures ingredients’ consistency and accuracy for every feed pallet produced. This makes Maxim pioneer in cattle feed industry to use world’s leading infrastructure and technology, for cattle feed manufacturing in Pakistan.

Headquartered in Eemnes, Netherlands, Maxim was founded in 2009, and is currently operating in Pakistan, Kenya and Sri Lanka, dealing in cattle feed, agri inputs – seeds, & fertilizers, farm genetics & equipment, and poultry – minerals and premixes.

The company’s business philosophy is profoundly envisioned in its mission statement “To improve livelihood of farmers, in developing countries, through better and sustainable yields”.

