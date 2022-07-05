ANL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
ASC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.85%)
ASL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
AVN 77.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.98%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
FNEL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
GGL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.46%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
KEL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.72%)
KOSM 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
PACE 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
PRL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.83%)
PTC 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.44%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.51%)
TPL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TPLP 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.95%)
TREET 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
TRG 76.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
UNITY 19.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
WAVES 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -13.9 (-0.34%)
BR30 14,968 Increased By 14.9 (0.1%)
KSE100 41,298 Decreased By -49.9 (-0.12%)
KSE30 15,709 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.18%)
Iran, Russia and Turkey mull joint car production

AFP Updated 05 Jul, 2022

TEHRAN: Automobile industry officials from Iran, Russia and Turkey are considering joint car design and manufacture after sanctions on Moscow and Tehran put the brakes on production, Iran’s state media reported.

“There is a great possibility of tripartite cooperation between car manufacturers and suppliers of the three countries,” said Mohammadreza Najafi-Manesh, the head of Iran’s Auto Parts Manufacturers Association, the official IRNA news agency said.

“These three countries can capture a large market for their products,” Najafi-Manesh said, arguing that they could target a population of “at least 800 million if neighbouring regions are included”.

Russia, slapped with sanctions by Western nations after invading Ukraine, was reported to have already asked Iran in May to supply it with key components it could no longer access.

