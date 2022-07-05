Iran, Russia and Turkey mull joint car production

TEHRAN: Automobile industry officials from Iran, Russia and Turkey are considering joint car design and manufacture after sanctions on Moscow and Tehran put the brakes on production, Iran’s state media reported.

“There is a great possibility of tripartite cooperation between car manufacturers and suppliers of the three countries,” said Mohammadreza Najafi-Manesh, the head of Iran’s Auto Parts Manufacturers Association, the official IRNA news agency said.

“These three countries can capture a large market for their products,” Najafi-Manesh said, arguing that they could target a population of “at least 800 million if neighbouring regions are included”.

Russia, slapped with sanctions by Western nations after invading Ukraine, was reported to have already asked Iran in May to supply it with key components it could no longer access.