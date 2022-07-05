ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.91%)
US special rep meets Elahi

Recorder Report 05 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: US Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs Dilawar Syed, who is President and CEO of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the United States and has extensive experience in trade and economic policies, called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at the Speaker’s Chamber and discussed Pak-US relations, parliamentary and political situation.

Dilawar Syed said on the occasion that he will play his due role in enhancing the cordial relations between Pakistan and the United States, as the later is committed to enhancing bilateral relations with the former.

Elahi said that for the promotion of long standing relations between the two countries it is necessary to enhance mutual contacts, trade and maximum exchange of delegations at the public level.

He said that the partnership between the United States and Pakistan is 75 years old and the United States is the largest export market for Pakistan.

He further said that partnership between Pakistan and the United States needs to be further strengthened in trade, investment, education, energy and health sectors.

Speaker also apprised Dilawar Syed of the legislation being passed in the Punjab Assembly. Ms Gaia, Regional Policy Leader for the US International Development Finance Corporation, Kathleen Gibilisco, Head of Political and Economic Affairs at the US Consulate in Lahore, and Sadaf Saad, Political and Economic Specialist for the US Consulate were also present in the meeting.

