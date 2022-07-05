FFC MM plant shut down due to fire eruption

KARACHI: Fire erupted at FFC Mirpur Mathelo plant site on July 3, around 11 pm which was extinguished immediately by adopting safety and emergency procedures (SOP). No personnel were affected during this event.

As per initial report, fire occurred in the gas vessel of ammonia unit. The plant was immediately shut down to investigate the matter in detail and plan the maintenance works to put the plant back in operation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022