KATI’s SVP nominated as head of technical training institute for girls

Recorder Report 05 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: The Sindh government has nominated Maheen Salman, the senior vice president of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), as the chairperson of a Government Vocational Training Centre (GVTC) for Girls of the Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority.

President of KATI Salman Aslam expressed great happiness over the appointment and praised the abilities of Maheen Salman. He said that KATI’s senior vice president is a talented businesswoman and her nomination to GVTC Girls as chairperson is an acknowledgment of her abilities.

He said that she has constantly been striving to promote women entrepreneurs as well as equal opportunities for the sexes.

Salman Aslam said that with her appointment as its chairperson, GVTC Girls’ performance will improve tremendously.

He said that it is an honour for KATI that two of its key members have been selected for important roles in the Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority.

Earlier, former SVP of KATI Junaid Naqi was nominated as the chairman of GVTC Girls, Korangi. And now Maheen Salman has been appointed as the chairperson of GVTC Girls, Landhi.

President of KATI said that to bring the curriculum of technical training institutes in line with the requirements of modern times, it’s necessary to keep an eye on the ever-changing industrial requirements and the changing technology. He further said that efforts should be made to ensure future linkages between industry and technical training institutes.

