Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat in private talks

Reuters 05 Jul, 2022

PARIS/HAMBURG: Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), is in private negotiations with trading houses about buying wheat without issuing an international tender, traders said on Monday.

Offers for an undisclosed volume of wheat will be accepted from July 4. Price offers must remain valid for 24 hours, traders said.

Shipment is sought in four periods: Sept. 1-15, Sept. 16-30, Oct. 1-15 and Oct. 16-31, traders said.

Offers are being sought for Romanian, Bulgarian, Russian and French wheat.

GASC typically purchases wheat through international tenders, but Egypt’s supply minister said in May that the cabinet had approved direct purchases from countries or companies.

