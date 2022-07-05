Punjab health sector: Turkey wants to enhance cooperation

LAHORE: A Turkish delegation, led by its Consul General Mirazbe, called on provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Monday to explore the possibility of Turkish cooperation in health sector of Punjab.

The Turkish diplomat who was accompanied by DG Health Turkey Dr. Salimi Klik said on this occasion that they want to cooperate with the Punjab health department in the field of health. “We will be happy to work with the Punjab government to provide better healthcare to the people of Punjab. We will also cooperate with the department of health with regard to corona vaccination. I am very impressed to see the modern labs in the department of primary and secondary health care,” he said.

The Turkish delegation also visited various labs in the department of primary and secondary health care. Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan briefed the Turkish delegation about the facilities provided in the labs.

Khawaja Salman Rafique appreciated the health system in Turkey and said they want to provide Turkish-style medical facilities to the people of Punjab.

