Met Office predicts more rains in Sindh

KARACHI: The megacity on Monday afternoon received its first monsoon spell, as the Met Office warned about more rains with thunderstorm in Sindh until July 6.

It said that the monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea continue to penetrate into Sindh that are expected to produce more rains in thunderstorm in parts of the province.

Rain-thunderstorms with a few heavy falls and occasional gusty winds are likely in Dadu, Jamshoro, Jacobabad, Kambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Larkana and Sukkur Districts till July 6.

Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah, Noshero Feroz, Sanghar, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparker, Umerkot, Badin and Thatta are also likely to see rain thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls.

Heavy falls may generate water logging in low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Larkana and Sukkur districts.

