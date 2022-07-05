ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.91%)
ASC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.26%)
ASL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
AVN 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.13%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.59%)
FFL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.81%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.95%)
GGL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.03%)
GTECH 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.23%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.31%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.03%)
KOSM 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-7.51%)
MLCF 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.23%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.27%)
PRL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-6.48%)
PTC 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
SNGP 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.46%)
TELE 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
TPL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
TPLP 19.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.83%)
TREET 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.72%)
TRG 76.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.55%)
UNITY 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.5%)
WAVES 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-7.99%)
BR100 4,091 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.62%)
BR30 14,953 Decreased By -115.9 (-0.77%)
KSE100 41,348 Decreased By -282.2 (-0.68%)
KSE30 15,737 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rainfall on Eid-ul-Azha: CEO FESCO assigns special duties of operation staff

Press Release 05 Jul, 2022

FAISALABAD: In view of the National Disaster Management Authority NDMA’s forecast for more than normal rainfall during monsoon season on Eid-ul-Azha, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr Bashir Ahmed assigned special duties of operation staff and also issued order not to leave the station and cancel the leaves of staff. Special duties have also been assigned to construction directorate in all five-operation circle of FESCO & Special Monitoring Cell has constituted at FESCO Headquarters & CEO would personally monitor this cell.

Similarly, Cranes of construction and GSC directorate will also perform emergency operation while equipment of various types including transformers trolleys and safety gadgets have also been provided.

Distribution transformers are being balanced on an emergency basis under the supervision of concern Superintending Engineer (SE) of each circle to reduce the incidence of transformer malfunction and burning as in case of transformer malfunction, customers have to wait for supply to be restored. Operation staff has also directed to carry out safety measures in power restoration works during rains.

Chief Executive Engineer Bashir Ahmad has appealed consumers to keep themselves and children away from power poles and lines during rains. Consumers should not tie sacrificial animals to or near electric poles / structures / towers and wires to protect them from electric shocks, he added. Do not attempt to touch or remove anything connected to the power lines but report it to your concern FESCO office to solve this issue. If the electricity lines fall down or there is a fault in the electric pole or transformer then report it immediately to 118. Users can also register their electricity related complaints on the Twitter account launched by the FESCO administration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NDMA Eid ul Azha FESCO Rainfall Engr Bashir Ahmed

Comments

1000 characters

Rainfall on Eid-ul-Azha: CEO FESCO assigns special duties of operation staff

Free electricity: Hamza follows in Kejriwal’s footsteps

Imports from Afghanistan: Govt likely to amend IPO

Trade deficit hits record-high of $48.26bn

Ban on import of luxury items: Govt decides to release ‘stuck goods’

Rooftop shooter kills 6 at US Independence Day parade

May FCA: Rs9.42/unit tariff hike approved for KE

Govt says power situation to improve in a few days

Govt officials asked to report, deposit all Toshakhana gifts

Hydro-Met, Climate Services: Approval sought for $188m WB-funded project

Saudi Arabia to hand out billions to ease inflation pain

Read more stories