Rainfall on Eid-ul-Azha: CEO FESCO assigns special duties of operation staff

FAISALABAD: In view of the National Disaster Management Authority NDMA’s forecast for more than normal rainfall during monsoon season on Eid-ul-Azha, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr Bashir Ahmed assigned special duties of operation staff and also issued order not to leave the station and cancel the leaves of staff. Special duties have also been assigned to construction directorate in all five-operation circle of FESCO & Special Monitoring Cell has constituted at FESCO Headquarters & CEO would personally monitor this cell.

Similarly, Cranes of construction and GSC directorate will also perform emergency operation while equipment of various types including transformers trolleys and safety gadgets have also been provided.

Distribution transformers are being balanced on an emergency basis under the supervision of concern Superintending Engineer (SE) of each circle to reduce the incidence of transformer malfunction and burning as in case of transformer malfunction, customers have to wait for supply to be restored. Operation staff has also directed to carry out safety measures in power restoration works during rains.

Chief Executive Engineer Bashir Ahmad has appealed consumers to keep themselves and children away from power poles and lines during rains. Consumers should not tie sacrificial animals to or near electric poles / structures / towers and wires to protect them from electric shocks, he added. Do not attempt to touch or remove anything connected to the power lines but report it to your concern FESCO office to solve this issue. If the electricity lines fall down or there is a fault in the electric pole or transformer then report it immediately to 118. Users can also register their electricity related complaints on the Twitter account launched by the FESCO administration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022