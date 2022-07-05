ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.91%)
Cotton market: Business activity slows down as buyers keep away

Recorder Report 05 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday decreased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 16500 per maund.

The local cotton market remained easy and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that traders are facing transport problems due to the Eid-ul- Azha. He also told that there is a forecast of rains in the cotton producing areas of Punjab.

The rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,400 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16800 to Rs 17200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6500 to Rs 6800 per 40 Kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 7400 per 40 Kg. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7000 to Rs 7400 per 40 Kg.

600 bales of Kotri were sold at Rs 16500 to Rs 16600 per maund, 800 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 16,600 to Rs 16,700 per maund, 800 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 16500 to Rs 16800 per maund, 800 bales of mixed stations were sold at Rs 16000 to Rs 16400 per maunf on the condition of delivery after Eid and 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 17000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Monday decreased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 16500 per maund. The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 325 per kg.

