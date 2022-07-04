ANL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.67%)
ASC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.26%)
ASL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
AVN 76.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.38%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.48%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.51%)
FNEL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
GGGL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
GGL 16.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.32%)
GTECH 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.78%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.86%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.03%)
KOSM 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.07%)
MLCF 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.99%)
PACE 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.81%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.29%)
PRL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-5.43%)
PTC 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
SNGP 36.35 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (4.6%)
TELE 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.74%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.72%)
TPLP 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.38%)
TRG 76.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.39%)
UNITY 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.36%)
WAVES 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
YOUW 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.72%)
BR100 4,088 Decreased By -28.8 (-0.7%)
BR30 14,984 Decreased By -84.3 (-0.56%)
KSE100 41,367 Decreased By -263.2 (-0.63%)
KSE30 15,745 Decreased By -116 (-0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Uzbekistan says 18 killed, hundreds wounded in Karakalpakstan unrest

Reuters 04 Jul, 2022

ALMATY: Eighteen people were killed and 243 wounded during unrest in Uzbekistan’s autonomous province of Karakalpakstan which broke out last week over plans to curtail its autonomy, Uzbek authorities said on Monday.

Security forces detained 516 people while dispersing the protesters last Friday but have now released many of them, the national guard press office told a briefing.

On Saturday President Shavkat Mirziyoyev dropped plans to amend articles of the constitution concerning Karakalpakstan’s autonomy and its right to secede.

He also declared a month-long state of emergency in the northwestern province.

Uzbekistan reports casualties in unrest, opposition says at least 5 killed

According to official reports, protesters marched through the provincial capital of Nukus last Friday and then tried to seize local government buildings.

Uzbekistan Karakalpakstan province Uzbek authorities President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Comments

1000 characters
uzair Jul 04, 2022 02:07pm
What are the implication in case of pharma sector for sales tax : for distributors and for retailers??
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Uzbekistan says 18 killed, hundreds wounded in Karakalpakstan unrest

Nepra okays Rs9.66 per unit hike in K-Electric’s tariff

Fauji Fertilizer temporarily shuts down Ghotki plant

Pakistan looks forward to engaging with US at all levels: PM Shehbaz

Oil prices reverse losses, gain on tight supply concerns

Pakistan’s trade deficit widens 57% YoY in FY22

Digital banking start-up YAP raises $41mn, plans to expand into Saudi Arabia

Make shut power plants functional, orders PM at last

Previous govt held responsible for power load-shedding

Delay in extension of generation licence hurts KAPCO

PSO lodges ‘complaint’ against power plants

Read more stories