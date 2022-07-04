ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.14%)
ASC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.16%)
ASL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
AVN 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.62%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.66%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
FNEL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
GGGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.5%)
GGL 16.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.32%)
GTECH 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.56%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-5%)
KEL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.05%)
MLCF 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.99%)
PACE 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.55%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.62%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.04%)
PTC 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
SNGP 36.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (5.04%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.19%)
TPL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.4%)
TPLP 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
TREET 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.7%)
TRG 76.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.06%)
WAVES 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
YOUW 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.36%)
BR100 4,099 Decreased By -18.1 (-0.44%)
BR30 15,039 Decreased By -29.4 (-0.2%)
KSE100 41,475 Decreased By -155.8 (-0.37%)
KSE30 15,784 Decreased By -77.5 (-0.49%)
Indian shares fall as demand worries sink metal stocks

Reuters 04 Jul, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell on Monday as metal stocks witnessed a sell-off on demand worries in top consumer China, and as the technology sector slid on weak sentiment in global markets.

As of 0515 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.35% at 15,697, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.3% to 52,782.29.

The indexes rose about 0.3% each last week.

The Nifty metals index fell 2.5% as iron ore and steel prices tumbled on Chinese demand worries. China is also the top producer of metals.

Indian shares start second quarter on weak note

The Nifty IT index, meanwhile, dropped 1.1%.

“There is a shift from growth to value stocks globally.

Hence, we are seeing a sell-off in IT stocks … The fear of degrowth in the US and demand worries, (and) resurfacing of COVID-19 infections in China is dragging metals,“ said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president, research at SMC Global Securities.

Mills in top steel producer China have idled dozens of blast furnaces as stocks piled up after domestic demand weakened, hit by COVID-19 lockdowns and bad weather.

The Indian government’s move to introduce export duties for gasoil, gasoline and jet fuel to help maintain domestic supplies, and impose a windfall tax on oil producers on Friday also had an overhang on markets.

SMC Global’s Jain said the taxes were a negative development for the market.

Meanwhile, Asian share markets started cautiously as a run of soft US data suggested downside risks for this week’s June payrolls report, while the hubbub over possible recession was still driving a relief rally in government bonds.

Markets in the United States are closed for a holiday on Monday.

Among individual shares, supermarket chain operator Avenue Supermarts rose 3% after the company reported strong sales for the first quarter on Saturday.

Indian shares

