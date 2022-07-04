ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 16.2 (0.39%)
BR30 15,069 Increased By 42.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,630 Increased By 89.5 (0.22%)
KSE30 15,861 Increased By 56.2 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PSO lodges ‘complaint’ against power plants

Mushtaq Ghumman 04 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has informed Petroleum Division that power plants are neither uplifting booked quantity of furnace oil nor making due payments.

PSO’s General Manager, Ghulam Murtaza Shah, in a letter of June 28, 2022 to Director General Oil(Petroleum Division) said that as per fuel (RFO) requirement for the month of June, 2022, PSO awarded requisite cargoes to meet the fuel requirement of power sector. However, as of June 28, 2022, PSO only supplied 173,306 MTs against supply plan of approx. 264,287 MTs with shortfall of approx. 90,981 MTs due to low upliftment/ order placement and delay in payments from respective Power Plants.

According to PSO, as a result, PSO stocks are on optimum level and ullage is not available to berth two (02) HSFO cargoes which are causing undue demurrages and upliftment from refineries is also being affected.

PSO has requested Director General Oil to take up the matter with MoE (Power Division) to advise the power plants to uplift product and built up stocks for upcoming Eid holidays and provide payments to PSO accordingly to avoid any untoward situation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PETROLEUM DIVISION PSO furnace oil power plants due payments

Comments

1000 characters

PSO lodges ‘complaint’ against power plants

Previous govt held responsible for power load-shedding

Delay in extension of generation licence hurts KAPCO

Diplomatic missions: FBR restores ST exemption

Finally, beleaguered Sri Lanka grinds to a halt

Nepra public hearing today: KE seeks Rs11.33/unit tariff hike

Two wind IPPs: Three countries seek debt restructuring

KP minister explains why province can’t create ‘surplus’ budget

Eid-ul-Azha holidays announced

Developers let Chinese farmers pay for homes with watermelons

Read more stories