Coronavirus infects 650 more, kills another two across country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 650 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths during the last 24 hours (Saturday) as the latest Covid-19 wave spreads across the country, showed the figures released by the statistics issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH) Pakistan on Sunday.

As per the NIH data, the death toll in Pakistan has soared to 30,401, after the two recent fatalities, whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,537,947 after adding the fresh 650 cases.

During the last 24 hours (Saturday), 16,755 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio stood at 3.88 percent. The number of patients in critical care was recorded at 138.

During the last 24 hours (Saturday), another 106 patients recovered from the Covid-19 in Pakistan and the number of total recoveries now stood at 1,500,046. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 7,500.

As many as 582,115 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 508,710 in Punjab, 220,096 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 136,289 in Islamabad, 35,568 in Balochistan, 43,407 in Azad Kashmir and 11,762 in Gilgit-Baltistan.