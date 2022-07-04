Eid-ul-Azha: Citizens advised to adopt precautionary steps against Covid-19

RAWALPINDI: The citizens have been advised to adopt all possible precautionary measures to avoid Corona and Congo viruses on Eid-ul-Azha.

The administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq, had set up 11 cattle markets to facilitate the citizens to purchase sacrificial animals for Eid-ul-Azha.

In Rawalpindi, cattle markets of sacrificial animals were set up at Bhatta Chowk near Koh-e-Noor Mills Rawalpindi Cantt, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Adiala Road on Adiala Road and Chakri Road near Al-Haram City. Cattle markets were also set up on Gulyana Road, Mangal Chowk near Kalar by-pass, Tanki road near Chan Shah Jalyar Kahuta, Chovera Bazaar near Rescue-1122, Kotli Sattian, HIT near Sunday Bazaar timber market road Taxila, Sharif Hospital Stop on G.T.Road Wah Cantt, Tehsil Road, Lower Bazaar Murree and Jhika Gali Murree, he added.

In order to protect the citizens from the Congo and corona viruses, the authorities concerned were directed to take solid steps besides ensuring arrangements for health and hygiene of the animals.

The administration has restricted the free movement of sacrificial animals inside the city so that it could properly spray the animals at the entry points to ensure their protection from the virus.

The administration has directed the officials of the livestock department to set up camps at all entry points to spray the animals against the tick.

The teams of the livestock department would also continue anti-congo spray in and at main entries of the cattle markets. The staff of the departments was deployed there and this exercise be continued till Eidul Azha, he added.

Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards (RCB) have also imposed a ban on the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals on roads and open places in cantonment areas.

According to a RCB spokesman, the board on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB Imran Gulzar had formed teams to check the illegal cattle markets in Cantonment areas, adding, no animal vendor would be allowed to bring sacrificial animals in the residential areas.

The sale and purchase of sacrificial animals on the roads and streets would be banned and all-out efforts would be made to keep the cantonment areas neat and clean during the Eid-ul-Azha days. The authorities concerned had been instructed to strictly implement standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Strict action would be taken against vendors found violating the orders besides imposition of heavy fines and confiscation of their animals.

The Rawalpindi board had established a cattle market at Bhatta Chowk on Misrial Road for the sale and purchase of the sacrificial animals.