ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 16.2 (0.39%)
BR30 15,069 Increased By 42.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,630 Increased By 89.5 (0.22%)
KSE30 15,861 Increased By 56.2 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Comebacks are tougher than debuts, says pacer Naseem Shah

Muhammad Saleem 04 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: It was the perfect setting when Naseem Shah announced his arrival on the Test circuit in 2020. Running into a setting Rawalpindi sun, Naseem, 16, had his arms spread like an eagle and a brimming smile adorned his face. Chased by his teammates, Naseem looked unstoppable.

Unstoppable he was as just moments before the right-arm pacer had become the youngest in the history of Test cricket to record a hat-trick with the wickets of Bangladesh’s Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah. His exploits on the third day of the first Test would see Pakistan seal an innings and 44 runs win the next morning.

Naseem, however, struggled on the tours of England and New Zealand that followed and had to make way for Hasan Ali, who returned to national colours with a bang following a stellar Quaid-e-Azam Trophy season, in the series against South Africa.

“There is a lot that goes in your head when you get dropped from the team,” Naseem said in an interview. “You get down mentally and it takes a lot of effort and hard work to keep yourself positive. Comebacks are tougher than debuts. Not being in the side is one of the toughest times a player can endure, but you learn a lot from that phase as it makes you stronger mentally and you learn a lot about yourself,” he said.

Naseem had a promising start to his career when he picked up first five-fer in his just third Test – when Pakistan played Sri Lanka in the second and the last of the Test at Karachi to win the series 1-0. A product of Pakistan Cricket Board’s pathways programme, Naseem had moved to Lahore to establish his career as a cricketer and his passion for the game made him to push his limits every day to ensure he makes a comeback.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Test match Test cricket Cricket debut pacer Naseem Shah

Comments

1000 characters

Comebacks are tougher than debuts, says pacer Naseem Shah

Previous govt held responsible for power load-shedding

Delay in extension of generation licence hurts KAPCO

Diplomatic missions: FBR restores ST exemption

PSO lodges ‘complaint’ against power plants

Finally, beleaguered Sri Lanka grinds to a halt

Nepra public hearing today: KE seeks Rs11.33/unit tariff hike

Two wind IPPs: Three countries seek debt restructuring

KP minister explains why province can’t create ‘surplus’ budget

Eid-ul-Azha holidays announced

Developers let Chinese farmers pay for homes with watermelons

Read more stories