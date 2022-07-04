Upward trend in prices of kitchen items recorded

PESHAWAR: The prices of essential kitchen items — including live chicken/meat, vegetables, pulses, cooking oil/ ghee, and flour — are generally increasing in the local market, a survey conducted by Business Recorder on Sunday revealed.

The price of live chicken/ meat has increased to Rs 286 per kilogram against a price of Rs 261 per kg in the previous week. A dozen farm eggs are being sold at Rs 180-200 in the local market, the survey showed.

Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, the price of ginger has escalated to Rs 500 per kilogram; it was selling at Rs 400-420 per kg in the previous week.

Similarly, the price of onion has surged to Rs 90-100 per kg against the price of Rs 60 in the previous week. Amid the hot and humid weather, the price of lemon has touched new heights, as it is being sold at Rs 400 per kg; it was selling at only Rs 150 per kg a few weeks ago.

The price of tomatoes, however, remained stable as it is available at Rs 60-70 per kilogram.

The prices of other vegetables have also risen sharply in the market, according to the survey. One kilogram of arvi is being sold at Rs 120 against a price of Rs 80-90 in the previous week. Capsicum is being sold at Rs 100-120 per kg, cauliflower at Rs 100, cabbage at Rs 90, ladyfinger at Rs 100, kaddo (long gourd) at Rs 80, tori at Rs 90, karela (bitter gourd) at Rs 70-80, red-coloured potatoes at Rs 90-100, and white-coloured potatoes at Rs 70-80 per kg.

Cucumber is being sold at Rs 50-60 per kg, green chillies at Rs 120-150, brinjal at Rs 60, and tinda at Rs 80 per kg.

The prices of all brands and qualities of cooking oil/ ghee also remained high in the local market, as they were available within the range of Rs 300-350 per kg/ litre and Rs 450-560 per kg/ litre.

Similarly, the milk sellers have increased their prices by Rs 5-10 litre/ kg. So the price of fresh milk has increased to Rs 170 per kg from Rs 160 per kg in the local market. Sugar is being sold at Rs 100-105 per kg.

The prices of pulses have increased manifold. The price of good quality (sela) rice has gone up to Rs 250 per kg while low–quality rice is available for Rs 200-220 per kg.

Dal mash is available at Rs 320 per kg, dal masoor at Rs 280, dal chilka (black) at Rs 300, dal chilka (green) at Rs 200, moong at Rs 200, dhoti dal at Rs 180, dal channa at Rs 220, white lobiya at Rs 220-240, and gram flour (besan) at Rs 160 per kilogram.

Bakers are charging high prices for confectionary items, citing escalating rates of maida, ghee, and other raw material.

Fruit prices have also increased considerably. Bananas are selling at Rs 100-120 per dozen, apricot at Rs 200-300 per kg, plums at Rs 200-250, melons at Rs 60-80, watermelon at Rs 80, cherry at Rs 400-500, pomegranate at Rs 200-250, green-coloured mango at Rs 150 per kg and other varieties at Rs 200 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022