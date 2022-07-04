Sindh, Balochistan: Monsoon system has weakened

Karachi: The Met Office on Sunday said that the weather system in Sindh and Balochistan has lost its intensity, but still has the potential to generate some rains. The weakening weather system has now shifted widely to south southwest of Karachi in the Arabian Sea, it said.

However, it may still produce a scattered rain-wind-thundershower with few heavy falls in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Thatta, Badin, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Karachi, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kharan and Panjgur till Wednesday.

“Hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the country with chances of rain-wind-thundershower in Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir, northeast Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the Met said.

Previously, the Met had forecast a heavy rainy spell for parts of Sindh and Balochistan with a warning about an ensuing urban flooding and overflow of rivers and Nullahs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022