Argentine economy minister who renegotiated IMF debt resigns

BUENOS AIRES: Argentine economy minister Martin Guzman, who led debt renegotiations with the International Monetary Fund, announced his resignation Saturday, sparking fresh uncertainty in Latin America’s third largest economy.

Guzman did not say why he resigned in his statement addressing President Alberto Fernandez, but called on the center-left leader to mend internal divisions so that “the next minister does not suffer” the same difficulties he did. “It will be essential that you work on an agreement within the ruling coalition,” he added in the statement shared on Twitter.

His resignation comes two weeks after Vice President Cristina Kirchner, a former president who has been a constant critic of the government, gave a speech attacking Fernandez’s economic management.